WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.71

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.71 and traded as low as $12.28. WVS Financial shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 1,302 shares trading hands.

WVS Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.39.

WVS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. WVS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

