Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director George Hornig Sells 25,000 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) Director George Hornig sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,434.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. 608,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,786. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $918.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.27 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Xometry from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XMTR

Institutional Trading of Xometry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 26.9% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 74,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 551,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 170,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.