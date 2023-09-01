XRUN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $58,883.65 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $58,883.65 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XRUN has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One XRUN token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

