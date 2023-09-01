Ycg LLC Decreases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ycg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 459,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up 3.1% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $31,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.43. 472,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

