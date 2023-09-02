0x (ZRX) Market Cap Reaches $139.48 Million

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges. 0x has a market capitalization of $139.48 million and $5.96 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0x has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0x Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xprotocol.org. 0x’s official message board is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

