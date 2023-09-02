1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,455.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 686,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 41.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 538,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,579,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,921,000 after purchasing an additional 528,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 181,369 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

