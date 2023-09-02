ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $677,684.98 and $21.65 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,891.67 or 1.00059970 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000678 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $10.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.