Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $165,754.19 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009336 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002665 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002239 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001537 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

