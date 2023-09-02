Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.93 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $736.19 million and approximately $13.93 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0940 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00038324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00026318 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,828,353,401 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

