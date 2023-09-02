Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.0948 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $741.77 million and approximately $14.32 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0948 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00038469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,828,353,250 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.