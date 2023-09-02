Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Cap of $730.02 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.0933 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $730.02 million and approximately $15.24 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00038130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00026251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,828,353,568 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.