Analyzing Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE)

Brera and Allied Gaming & Entertainment are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Brera and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brera
|$170,000.00
|100.59
|-$1.29 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|$7.24 million
|5.03
|-$10.82 million
|N/A
|N/A
Brera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Brera and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brera
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|-82.41%
|-6.90%
|-6.24%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brera and Allied Gaming & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brera
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Summary
Brera beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Brera
Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
About Allied Gaming & Entertainment
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events. The company was formerly known as Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. in December 2022. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. is based in New York, New York.
