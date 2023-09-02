Ankr One Day Volume Reaches $9.73 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $182.64 million and $9.73 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,855.88 or 1.00092775 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01795898 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $8,573,531.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

