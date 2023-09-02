Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $476,607.77 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00037978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00026054 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00012470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.