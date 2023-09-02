Aragon Self Reported Market Cap Hits $185.10 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Aragon has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $185.10 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $4.29 or 0.00016584 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

