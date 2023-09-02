Arbitrum (ARB) Trading 6.6% Lower This Week

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00003432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $100.35 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arbitrum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.89117004 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 478 active market(s) with $148,729,129.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arbitrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbitrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.