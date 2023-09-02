Ark (ARK) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001094 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $49.66 million and approximately $42.28 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002656 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002237 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001539 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002712 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,342,686 coins and its circulating supply is 175,342,570 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

