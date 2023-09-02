Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Achieves $3.49 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.49 billion and approximately $91.66 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $9.89 or 0.00038233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00026283 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,889,975 coins and its circulating supply is 353,513,795 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

