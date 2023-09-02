Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $9.91 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.50 billion and $92.06 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $9.91 or 0.00038293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012554 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,933,992 coins and its circulating supply is 353,557,812 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.