AVINOC (AVINOC) 1-Day Volume Hits $95,743.68

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for about $0.0783 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $30.49 million and approximately $95,743.68 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AVINOC has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

