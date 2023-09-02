Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $503.06 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $25,831.91 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $503.06 billion and $11.94 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.01 or 0.00754901 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00116767 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00015997 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000341 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,474,512 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
