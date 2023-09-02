BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Tops $25,884.04 on Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $25,884.04 or 1.00065140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $321.45 million and approximately $379,209.99 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017392 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015094 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 25,814.90845463 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $374,491.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

