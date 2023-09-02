Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.0579 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $20,537.28 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00156368 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00050708 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025515 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00026312 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003940 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.