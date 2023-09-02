Bitcoin Private Trading Up 0.5% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00094656 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00049194 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00027746 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000814 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

