Bitsubishi (BITSU) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $71.21

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Bitsubishi has a market cap of $27.02 billion and $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitsubishi token can now be purchased for $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitsubishi has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitsubishi

Bitsubishi’s genesis date was April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. The official website for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi.net. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi.

Buying and Selling Bitsubishi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

