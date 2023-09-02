Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Caleres updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Caleres Stock Performance

NYSE:CAL opened at $29.82 on Friday. Caleres has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $29.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,137.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,336 shares of company stock worth $533,385. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 55.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 45.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 10.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

