Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Posts Earnings Results

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Caleres updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Caleres stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.88. Caleres has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,137.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,336 shares of company stock worth $533,385. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caleres by 108,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Caleres by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,850,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85,324 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Caleres by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

