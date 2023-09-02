Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Campbell Soup updated its FY24 guidance to $3.09-$3.15 EPS.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 94.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 79.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

