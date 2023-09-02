CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $199,929.89 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,864.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00249565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.27 or 0.00754985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00541570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00059758 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00117372 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

