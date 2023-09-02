CannabisCoin Price Down 0.8% This Week (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $199,221.16 and $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,790.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00247938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.99 or 0.00744431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00540961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00059380 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00116095 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

