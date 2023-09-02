Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Cap of $8.98 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion and approximately $115.80 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.52 or 0.06316723 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00038352 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012572 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,137,410,586 coins and its circulating supply is 35,077,969,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

