Casper Price Reaches $0.0360 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Casper has a market cap of $406.51 million and $2.07 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,982,420,156 coins and its circulating supply is 11,291,812,751 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,980,361,151 with 11,289,872,417 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03537366 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,614,931.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

