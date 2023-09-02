ChampionX (CHX) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ChampionX to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of ChampionX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of ChampionX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ChampionX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChampionX 6.45% 19.42% 9.76% ChampionX Competitors 1.53% 2.33% 3.87%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

ChampionX pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. ChampionX pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 72.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ChampionX has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current recommendations for ChampionX and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChampionX 0 2 2 0 2.50 ChampionX Competitors 326 2162 3850 210 2.60

ChampionX presently has a consensus target price of $37.40, suggesting a potential upside of 0.92%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 22.46%. Given ChampionX’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChampionX has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

ChampionX has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChampionX’s rivals have a beta of 1.80, meaning that their average stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChampionX and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ChampionX $3.88 billion $154.97 million 30.13 ChampionX Competitors $2.44 billion $107.68 million 85.91

ChampionX has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. ChampionX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ChampionX beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies. The Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues. The Production & Automation Technologies segment provides artificial lift equipment, end-to-end automation and digital solutions, and other production equipment, including electrical submersible pumping systems, gas lift systems, jet pumps, multiplex surface pumps, plunger lift equipment, progressive cavity pumping systems, downhole rod lift systems, emissions monitoring solutions, chemical injection systems, flow control valves, and gauges under the Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Unbridled ESP, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock brands. The Drilling Technologies segment offers polycrystalline diamond cutter inserts, bearings, valves, and mining tools under the US Synthetic brand for use in oil and gas drill bits, renewable energy applications, mixers, and agitators; and high-density ceramic roof bolt mining tools for underground mining operations. The Reservoir Chemical Technologies segment provides chemistry-oriented solutions and technologies for well drilling, cementing, fracturing, acidizing, and other well interventions, as well as fracturing fluid packages, drilling and cement additives, and products for acidizing activities. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

