Comparing ARB (ARBFF) & Its Competitors

ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) is one of 104 public companies in the “Auto Parts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ARB to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of ARB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARB and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARB N/A N/A N/A ARB Competitors -4.46% -11.46% 1.74%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARB N/A N/A 32.37 ARB Competitors $4.23 billion $71.98 million 169.12

This table compares ARB and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ARB’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ARB. ARB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

ARB pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ARB pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Auto Parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 112.0% and pay out 29.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ARB lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ARB and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARB 1 1 0 0 1.50 ARB Competitors 433 1706 2758 44 2.49

As a group, “Auto Parts” companies have a potential upside of 10.38%. Given ARB’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARB has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

ARB rivals beat ARB on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

ARB Company Profile

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers. It also offers LINX, a controller that declutters the dashboard and centralizes the command of vehicle accessories by replacing classic switches, gauges, and monitors with one sleek and smart driver interface; and UHF radios, GPS, and reversing cameras. The company serves stockists, vehicle dealers, and various fleet operators, as well as owns and license ARB branded store network. The company has operations in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Thailand, the Middle East, Europe, and the United Kingdom. ARB Corporation Limited was founded in 1975 and is based in Kilsyth, Australia.

