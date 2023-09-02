Comparing Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out -187.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Plymouth Industrial REIT has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT -7.23% -3.00% -0.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

46.3% of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.02 9.80 Plymouth Industrial REIT $183.54 million 5.57 -$16.89 million ($0.48) -48.10

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $15.08, indicating a potential upside of 51.14%. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus target price of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.35%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Summary

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at June 30, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 321 industrial assets totalling approximately 70.3 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Dream Industrial REIT's goal is to deliver strong total returns to its unitholders through secure cash flows underpinned by its high-quality portfolio and an investment grade balance sheet as well as driving growth in its net asset value and cash flow per unit.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.