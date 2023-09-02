Comparing Ouster (NYSE:OUST) & American Aires (OTCMKTS:AAIRF)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) and American Aires (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and American Aires’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -643.51% -107.57% -73.57% American Aires N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ouster and American Aires’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $41.03 million 5.36 -$138.56 million ($13.52) -0.41 American Aires N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

American Aires has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ouster.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ouster and American Aires, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 2 4 0 2.67 American Aires 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ouster currently has a consensus target price of $18.57, suggesting a potential upside of 233.42%. Given Ouster’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than American Aires.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ouster shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ouster beats American Aires on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About American Aires

American Aires Inc., a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection. The company also offers the Lifetune Zone Max that protects large space from the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting devices found in any home, office, and vehicle; and the Lifetune Go and Lifetune Zone, that protects from the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by nearby electronic devices and electromagnetic smog. American Aires Inc. was incorporated in 2012 is based in Vaughan, Canada.

