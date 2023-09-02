Contrasting Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) & Its Peers

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bioceres Crop Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions 3.56% 5.37% 1.98% Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors -1,018.01% -25.94% -23.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions $415.93 million -$7.20 million 60.30 Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors $5.88 billion $1.24 billion 3.35

Bioceres Crop Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bioceres Crop Solutions. Bioceres Crop Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bioceres Crop Solutions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors 267 705 729 63 2.33

Bioceres Crop Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 110.06%. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 21.27%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. The company also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, the United States, Paraguay, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.