Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $74.42 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003827 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000652 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006223 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 257,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

