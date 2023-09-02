Creditcoin Trading Up 14.1% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $47.39 million and approximately $70.42 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003838 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000646 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006239 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 257,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

