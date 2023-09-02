Critical Analysis: NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) versus Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.4% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NewRiver REIT and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewRiver REIT N/A N/A N/A Whitestone REIT 27.35% 9.26% 3.53%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewRiver REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Whitestone REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NewRiver REIT and Whitestone REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Whitestone REIT has a consensus price target of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 22.61%. Given Whitestone REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than NewRiver REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NewRiver REIT and Whitestone REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewRiver REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Whitestone REIT $144.08 million 3.42 $35.27 million $0.78 12.76

Whitestone REIT has higher revenue and earnings than NewRiver REIT.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats NewRiver REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 8 million sq ft and comprises 28 community shopping centres and 15 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services. Our objective is to own and manage the most resilient retail portfolio in the UK, focused on retail parks, core shopping centres, and regeneration opportunities in order to deliver long term attractive recurring income returns and capital growth for our shareholders. NewRiver has a Premium Listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: NRR).

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy.

