Critical Survey: Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) versus Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Free Report) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lagardere and Travel + Leisure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lagardere 0 0 0 0 N/A Travel + Leisure 2 2 2 0 2.00

Travel + Leisure has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Travel + Leisure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Lagardere.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lagardere N/A N/A N/A Travel + Leisure 9.93% -40.25% 5.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Lagardere shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lagardere and Travel + Leisure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lagardere N/A N/A N/A ($1.63) -14.23 Travel + Leisure $3.67 billion 0.84 $357.00 million $4.56 9.09

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Lagardere. Lagardere is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travel + Leisure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lagardere pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Travel + Leisure pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Lagardere pays out -79.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Travel + Leisure pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lagardere is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Lagardere on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lagardere

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, children and youth adult, mobile games, board games, and stationery and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages. The Lagardère Travel Retail division involved in retail activities in transit areas and concessions in travel essentials, duty free and fashion, and food services fields. It operates through stores under its own international store names, such as Relay, Hubiz, 1Minute, Hub Convenience, Discover, Tech2go, Aelia Duty Free, The Fashion Gallery, The Fashion Place, Eye Love, So Chocolate, Bread&Co., Hello!, So! Coffee, Trib's, Vino Volo, Natoo, etc., as well as store names with a local identity comprising BuY Paris Duty Free, Casa Del Gusto, and The Belgian Chocolate House. It also operates stores under franchises or licenses, with retail partners that include TripAdvisor, Fnac, iStore, Marks & Spencer, Hermès, Victoria's Secret, Nespresso, Costa Coffee, Burger King, Dean & Deluca, Eric Kayser, and Paul. The company was formerly known as Lagardère SCA and changed its name to Lagardere SA in June 2021. The company was founded in 1826 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various travel businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

