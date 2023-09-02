Cronos Price Tops $0.0504 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $5.59 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00038008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00026153 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00012509 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000922 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

