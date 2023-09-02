CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$2.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $3030.7-$3042.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.74 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $161.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of -248.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.70. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $195.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $196,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

