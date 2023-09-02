CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.53 Billion

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $14,385.08 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

