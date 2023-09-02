Decentralized Social Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $93.37 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $8.86 or 0.00034347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $93.37 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

