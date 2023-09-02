Decred (DCR) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.16 or 0.00050864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $203.35 million and $1.03 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00155956 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025474 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026344 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003946 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,449,477 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

