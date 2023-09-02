DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $0.23 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

