DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $666.99 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00249565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014953 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

