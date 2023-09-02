Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $25.20 Million

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market cap of $25.20 million and $2.64 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dejitaru Tsuka

Dejitaru Tsuka’s launch date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.02520294 USD and is down -7.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,677,222.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

