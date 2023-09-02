Dero (DERO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,441.58

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Dero has a market capitalization of $37.83 million and $16,441.58 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for $2.73 or 0.00010558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,867.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00249865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.74 or 0.00756693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00540869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00059762 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00117390 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,850,590 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

